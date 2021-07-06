Zomato may have to disclose NRAI complaint in RHP

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has moved the Competition Commission of India (CCI), highlighting the anti-competitive issues with the IPO (initial public offering)-bound Zomato.

At a time when the company is expected to launch its much-anticipated IPO, here's how this episode is expected to unfold.

The CCI may call the two parties and start an investigation or may consider ignoring it altogether if it thinks the complaint lacks merit.

However, now that the complaint has been filed, Zomato will be expected to make a disclosure about it in the final Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

RHP is the final prospectus which contains the latest financial data of the company, details about IPO dates and price, among other things.

The complaint includes bundling of services, data masking, exorbitant commissions, price-parity agreements, deep discounting, including forcing restaurant partners to give discounts to maintain an appropriate listing, among others.

Zomato may have to state it in RHP

The company has already received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for its IPO, which is expected to hit the market in about two weeks.

“Zomato would have to disclose there are complaints against it with the anti-trust regulator, alleging anti-competitive practices in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). If any investigation is initiated prior to the RHP filing, the same may also need to be disclosed. SEBI's primary objective is fair and complete disclosure, which any potential investor factors in when bidding in the IPO," said Abhinav Harlalka, co-founder of law firm Bombay Law Chambers.

NRAI and food aggregators like Zomato and rival Swiggy have been at loggerheads for over two years now. In 2019, NRAI had launched a logout movement against Zomato, claiming that one of its subscription programmes Zomato Gold enabled unsustainable deep discounting.

Even earlier this year, restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani took to social media to highlight some of the terms of Zomato, which he alleged were unfair at a time when small eateries were facing the brunt of the pandemic.

The issue came to light after a restaurant shared a clause of Zomato, saying it will suspend online ordering services, if restaurants reject more than one order a day or if the size of the rejected order is more than 3 percent of the total value.

Disclosure in DRHP

In its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) issued earlier this year, Zomato had disclosed that the company's business may be “adversely affected” if it failed to retain its existing restaurant partners or failed to add new restaurant partners.

"If we are unable to continue to provide services to our restaurant partners or to implement our strategy to enable more restaurants with more solutions, our business, cash flows and prospects may be materially and adversely affected," it said in its DRHP.

Interestingly, Abir Roy, a lawyer who is appearing on behalf of the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM) in the Amazon-Flipkart vs CCI case in the Karnataka High Court, is the legal advisor for NRAI in this case as well. He declined to comment.

The 150-page complaint filed by NRAI talks about the market practices of Zomato and how it has impacted restaurant owners. NRAI had filed the information with CCI on July 3, following which the regulator has sought some additional details. The same was provided by NRAI on July 4.

Zomato declined to comment on the issue.