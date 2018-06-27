Zomato launches restaurant review platform in 25 new cities

Food-tech firm Zomato Tuesday said it has launched its restaurant reviews and rating platform across 25 new cities, taking its presence to 63 cities across the country.

The platform is now available in Manali, Haridwar, Ooty, Shimla, and Srinagar, among others.

Zomato also facilitates food ordering on its platform with service currently available across only 17 cities in India. The company launched the online ordering and food delivery service in May 2015.

"India continues to be our highest priority market and we will continue to expand and build further depth within the country. We are doing everything to take Zomato to more cities - to enable the growth of the restaurant industry and help our audience make better food choices," said Oytun Calapover, global head, listings business, Zomato, in a statement.

The company claims that every month Zomato processes more than 10.5 million orders and also seats more than a million diners through its table reservations platform.

Globally, Zomato is present in 24 countries and serves more than 50 million users every month.

Last year, Zomato acquired last mile delivery leader Runnr to build its last mile delivery capabilities. It currently claims to be having a fleet strength of 40,000 people

Zomato is also reported to be in talks to raise $400 million.