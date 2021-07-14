Zomato IPO | 27% applicants on our platform were less than 25 years old, says Paytm Money

Zomato's IPO got subscribed 1.05 times on day one of the bidding process.

Online food ordering firm Zomato, which launched its public issue on July 14, saw huge demand coming from young and first time investors. 27% of people who completed the Zomato IPO application on Paytm Money's platform were less than 25 years old while 60% were less than 30 years old, the online payments company said in a statement.

Paytm Money, the wealth management division of digital payment company Paytm, on July 12 announced the launch of a feature that allows users to apply for IPOs a couple of days before the actual opening of the IPO in the markets aiming to significantly increase the participation of retail users in the process.

Zomato was the first IPO on Paytm Money to go live with this feature.

According to the company, more than 22% of the first day's applicants for the Zomato IPO were new to industry investors.

Historically 55% of IPO applicants on the platform have been under the age of 30. The average Zomato IPO investor was a year younger than applicants for previous IPOs on Paytm Money.

The platform also saw participation from small towns such as Kodinar in Gujarat, Tuensang in Nagaland, and Rangapara in Assam besides Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Women contributed 10% of overall applications on the first day of bidding with a marginally higher ticket size as compared to male counterparts.

Zomato's IPO got subscribed 1.05 times on day one.

The offer received bids for 75.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

The retail investors remained at the forefront as the portion reserved for them got subscribed 2.69 times, while non-institutional investors put in bids for 13 percent against their reserved portion.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore by the company, and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by the existing largest shareholder Info Edge. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 72-76 per equity share.

"Zomato IPO is the start of an important change in Indian capital markets as we see a very new set of investors and also the startup ecosystem truly taking centre stage. More than the phenomenal response to the IPO, the visible shift in consumer behaviour is a trend to acknowledge and closely watch," said Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer of Paytm Money.

So far Paytm Money has facilitated the bookings for at least 28 initial public offerings such as Burger King, BBQ Nation, Kalyan jewellers, Nazara and Shyam Metallics, among others.

As of March 2021, Zomato was present in 525 cities in India, with 3,89,932 active restaurant listings along with presence in 23 countries outside India.