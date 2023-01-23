 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato disables its 10-minute delivery service after it struggles to grow

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 23, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Meanwhile, Zomato's food delivery engine might be sputtering as the gross order value of its food business rose 3 percent in Q2 (September quarter) compared to the previous quarter.

Zomato has disabled the option to place orders on its app via a 10-minute service (called Zomato Instant) since the beginning of this year as the company struggled to find ways of growing the service.

The food tech platform is pivoting its 10-minute food delivery service, which was piloted in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru last year, to a new product that may be announced later this month, according to people aware of the matter.

“It was a good value proposition for some areas in NCR and Bengaluru with large office-going or student crowds. But there were no growth vectors… It was not feasible to find a lot of such areas or expand the menu,” said a person in the know.

“It might also have been hurt because of a public backlash when the service was announced. It was hard to get the message across to customers that 10-minute deliveries won’t be done through delivery partners riding fast, but shorter distances,” they added.