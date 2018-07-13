App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato appoints Rohithari Rajan as global head of ad sales

He was formerly leading Egon Zehnder's Digital practice in the Asia Pacific and Consumer, retail and media practice in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Zomato, an online food- ordering platform has appointed Rohithari Rajan as the global head of advertising sales business.

"I worked with Rohit while I was at Bain, and learned a lot from him in my time there. Rohit has played an instrumental role in driving growth at all of the previous organisations he's been at, and we’re thrilled to leverage his knowledge and experience to strengthen our Ad sales business globally," said  Deepinder Goyal, Founder, and CEO, Zomato.

The company recently turned 10, and over the last year has focused on strengthening its leadership team to accelerate the growth of the business.

With a long-term vision, the company has actively been experimenting with products that solve for affordability, accessibility, assortment, and quality of food for the users, within India, as well as globally.

"Zomato is arguably one of the most resilient and innovative companies in its space. I’m delighted to be a part of Zomato and look forward to working with this team towards our mission of delivering better food to more people across the world," said  Rohithari Rajan, Global Head, Ad Sales Business.

He was previously associated with Hindustan Unilever, where he helped set up Shakti, a business initiative that doubled Unilever's direct reach in rural India.

An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, and Economics graduate from Delhi University, Rohit has also authored a short novel based on rural India named- IIM-Ganjdundwara.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Startup #Zomato

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

