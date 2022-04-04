Zoho's Sridhar Vembu, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath warn of tough times ahead for economy, startups

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu and Zerodha's Nithin Kamath - two of India's rare new-age entrepreneurs who built profitable, billion-dollar businesses with zero external funding - are pessimistic about the near term on the back of the Russia-Ukraine war, soaring inflation, tepid technology IPOs and a pullback from big startup backers such as SoftBank.

"More caution has crept in across the board. Covid itself looks like a lesser problem today if you look at the other factors. We are in for subdued and even harder times. Funding is harder to come by for smaller companies, SoftBank is slowing down tech investments," Vembu said.

He added that his own caution and pessimism is coming from his reading of the macro picture, having witnessed two big downturns in the past. "I am seeing very similar signs and believe we are entering a downturn in the next few months or a year. We are preparing our employees for a rough road ahead though Zoho has grown and has done well. I am quite cautious in the current environment", he said.

At the same time, Kamath, who runs India's largest brokerage firm Zerodha said that while last year was much better than the year before it, the business is currently plateauing, with new user growth for the industry coming down by at least 25-30 percent. In terms of startup funding, while fintech is still hot, he said a lot of money is chasing the early rounds, such as Series A, but the funding in later stages has become tougher, in light of the hammering new-age tech firms have received in the US and India. For instance, Robinhood's valuation has plunged from $85 Billion to $12-13 Billion.

"There is a lot of interest in fintech for good founders but I feel the tightening even in early stages is just a matter of time. I continue to be more pessimistic about the world. Internally, we have told employees that we will have much lesser revenues than this year," Kamath said.

The two billionaires, who run bootstrapped ventures, spoke to Moneycontrol on the 25th episode of the show, Moneycontrol Masterclass.

They said that not raising money from investors and not being listed on the stock markets gave them freedom to speak their minds on the headwinds going ahead.

"Being private I can speak my mind on this, I don't have to sugarcoat the news and be in fear of my stock price crashing. I just want to have the right to speak my mind. I definitely see tougher times ahead but I am happy to be proved wrong," Vembu said

Kamath concurred. "Raising money brings some advantages but not raising money brings freedom. You can be more of a realist and not in the business of sugarcoating everything. I don't know how markets are still outperforming. This whole relentless liquidity can't end well" he said.

When asked if Zoho and Zerodha would raise funds today if they were starting up with the same resources they had when they started, both said they would still choose to bootstrap.

"If you can accept limitations of not taking money and like the freedom of operating on your own, you should go for it," Vembu stated. Kamath too said he would always opt to take the bootstrapped way of building a business.

They also said they had no plans to list on the public markets in the near term.

