Zoho introduces homegrown privacy-centered web browser Ulaa

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho Corporation

Global technology company Zoho Corporation has rolled out a web browser - Ulaa - built specifically to secure personal data with pre-built capabilities, the company said on Saturday.

The browser named in Tamil (Ulaa refers to journey or trip) is a step further in Zoho's long-standing commitment to privacy.

Citing a report, Zoho said 92 per cent domestic online users were concerned about online privacy of which 85 per cent felt internet companies were part of the problem.

"Not many browsers on the market today are built to protect user privacy. They were created to protect respective company's ad-based business models and surveillance companies that complement them, which runs counter to protecting users. This conflict between user's preferences and browser's business models means end users lose," Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu said.

The browser has been built specifically to secure personal data that universally block tracking and website surveillance.

"With Ulaa, users do not have to compromise their privacy to browse the web. Zoho's commitment to privacy and our privacy-centric business model allows us to offer a conflict free, privacy-centric browser to those who value their own privacy," he added.

As of December 2022, India had over 700 million active internet users and by 2025, it is expected to touch 900 million, the report said.

As the internet user base increases, so will privacy threat vectors and concerns. Ulaa protects users against tracking and surveillance and is rooted in three areas -- privacy, productivity and user modes.

Meanwhile in another statement, Zoho said it integrates OpenAI with its artificial engine Zia thereby strengthening generative artificial intelligence capabilities.

"Generative AI is the latest step along with the company's innovation roadmap, blending third-party intelligence with Zia, Zoho's AI engine, which runs on Zoho's secure cloud," the statement said.

"...this integration model greatly improves customer experience, adds considerable value and protects user privacy better," the company said.

"The fusion of ChatGPT's generative AI with our homegrown AI features will provide users with a more intuitive, efficient and secure experience, reflecting Zoho's deep R&D first culture," Zoho Corporation, Director-AI Research, Ramprakash Ramamoorthy said.

Leveraging Zoho's decade-long investment in AI, this integration model greatly improves customer experience, adds considerable value and protects user privacy better, the company said.