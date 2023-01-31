 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zoho Corp’s arm ManageEngine to achieve $1 billion in revenue in 2-3 years

Debangana Ghosh
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

ManageEngine India grew by over 50% YoY in 2022; India will become its second largest global market in three years, top company executives said.

ManageEngine's cloud services averaged 70% year-on-year growth, peaking during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Software-as-a-Service Company Zoho Corporation, is set to touch $1 billion in annualised revenue in next 2-3 years, Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said. This comes at a time when IT and technology companies are seeing an increasingly challenging demand environment globally.

Zoho Corp overall, including business suite vertical Zoho and enterprise IT vertical ManageEngine, touched $1 billion in revenue in 2022.

Founded in 2002, ManageEngine is an end-to-end software to hardware company, currently catering to over 280,000 clients, including over 10,000 organisations in India, across 190 countries,

Vembu said, “ManageEngine has long been Zoho Corp.’s bread and butter. Over the last five years, ManageEngine's cloud services averaged 70 percent year-on-year growth, peaking during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.”