Zo to lodge complaint with SEBI against Oyo IPO as Delhi HC adjourns hearing to October 21

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal.

The Delhi High Court on October 7 adjourned the hearing of the ongoing dispute between the IPO-bound Oyo and Zo Rooms to October 21, following which the latter has decided to approach SEBI against Oyo's IPO with immediate effect.

Zo is finalising and will send the complaint either on October 7 or 8, Zo's legal counsel told Moneycontrol.

Over half a decade ago, Zo Rooms, the budget hotel accommodation chain owned by Zostel Hospitality, was shut down after the merger talks between the two, which could have resulted in Zo Rooms getting a seven percent stake in Oyo, failed.

The two companies have been fighting legal battles since then.

In March, early this year, a Supreme Court-appointed arbitrator had finally said that Oyo was in breach of its agreement for the acquisition of Zo Rooms, adding that the latter can proceed to execute the definitive agreement.

However, according to Oyo the arbitrator did not pass any directions for issuance of shares to Zo Rooms.

Meanwhile, in April, Oyo received a notice from Zo, seeking enforcement of the award which includes transferring seven percent shares of Oyo to the shareholders of Zostel.

Oyo soon challenged the award before the Delhi High Court following which Zostel filed an execution petition and a petition seeking to restrain Oyo from altering the shareholding pattern including any initial public offering.

Oyo has in the past condemned Zostel's claims calling them "baseless" and alleging forum hunting at a time when the company is headed for an initial public offering.

It filed its draft documents to raise $1.16 billion through a public offering on October 1.

Besides Zo, even FHRAI has come out strongly against Oyo alleging that they have made "misrepresentation" in its DRHP by claiming to not have any outstanding criminal proceedings against it.

However calling FHRAI's allegations "ill-informed, manufactured and baseless lies", Oyo has claimed that it has made adequate disclosures in its DRHP.