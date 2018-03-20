ZineOne raises $2.5 million from Omidyar Network, others

ZineOne on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2.5 million in a Series A round led by Omidyar Network, the Silicon Valley-based impact investing firm established by Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay.

Other investors in this round include Harvard Business School Alumni Angels, Touchstone Equities as well as existing investors Hyderabad Angels and Golden Seeds.

The company will use this money to accelerate sales, marketing and expansion.

ZineOne is a next generation customer engagement hub that uses machine learning algorithms to provide banks and retailers ability to engage with their customers real-time, in a contextual and personalized manner.

“More and more enterprises around the world are recognizing the need to move their customer engagement efforts beyond e-mails and call centres into an immediate, contextual, and real-time world,” said Debjani Deb, CEO, ZineOne.

The emerging category of customer engagement hubs is expected to disrupt an estimated USD 10 billion currently spent on marketing automation and customer experience software worldwide, by moving the industry away from batch emails, push messaging, and call centres, to “in the moment” interactions.

“We are excited to see how artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other new technologies are coming together to personalize and enhance the consumer experience," said Ken Miller, venture partner at Omidyar Network.

“ZineOne delivers on this promise and benefits banks and retailers who are looking to better serve their clients, but most importantly consumers, who now have products and services tailored to meet their unique needs and delivered when they need them," he added.