Zetwerk raises $120 million from Lightspeed, Greenoaks at $600 million valuation

Business-to-business custom manufacturing startup Zetwerk February 3 said it has raised $120 million (Rs 880 crore) in a Series D funding round led by its existing investors, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greenoaks Capital.

Other existing backers Sequoia Capital and Kae Capital also participated in the round.

Founded in 2018 by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras alumni Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary, Zetwerk procures manufacturing services such as fabrication, machining, casting and forging from small and medium companies and connects them to mid-to-large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and engineering, procurement and construction firms- earlier in India and South-East Asia and now in North America as well.

The buyers include Jindal, BGR Energy, Embassy Group, Sterling & Wilson and Fidelity Contracts, who want to procure custom products and machine parts that are not available off-the-shelf.

The round more than doubled Zetwerk’s valuation to $600 million, said a person aware of the matter, requesting anonymity. It has raised $193 million so far including the current round.

“The global manufacturing industry has had to swiftly adjust to the new normal, and digital solutions have become essential. Zetwerk accelerates this digital transformation with state-of-the-art productivity tools and remote project management. 2021 will see a further pace of growth as companies seek to diversify their procurement to minimise disruptions and become more agile and resilient,” said Amrit Acharya, Co-founder & CEO, Zetwerk.

Zetwerk currently has over 250 customers and 2,000 supplies across North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Precision parts, capital goods and consumer goods are its biggest sectors, with consumer goods already contributing 15 percent of its revenue. The company did not disclose its revenue.

“Zetwerk's operating system for manufacturing has digitised multiple supply chains end-to-end, ensuring on-time delivery and high-quality standards. This has led to rapid growth in India and internationally, with the potential to quickly become one of the most important manufacturing platforms globally,” said Neil Shah, partner at Greenoaks Capital.