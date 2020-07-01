Zeta forays into ASEAN countries in partnership with Sodexo

Bengaluru-based fintech startup Zeta has expanded its operations to the South East Asian markets. With Sodexo as its first client, Zeta will start operations in Philippines and Vietnam.

As a software service provider, Zeta will power Sodexo's employee benefits and rewards programme.

In India, Zeta has a minority stake in the joint entity with meal and employee benefits major Sodexo BRS India. It offers multi-benefit solutions to corporates. With 15,000 clients and 2 million users on its platform, Zeta has already expanded its scope of work to banking domain as well. It powers traditional banks as well as fintech players to launch digital retail and corporate banking products.

"After building our benefits solution in India, we realised there is huge potential for our platform in markets outside India as well. We already have a strong relationship with Sodexo, (now) Vietnam and The Philippines are the first Sodexo markets to go live on the Zeta platform," said Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder, Zeta.