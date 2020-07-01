App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zeta forays into ASEAN countries in partnership with Sodexo

As a software service provider, Zeta will power Sodexo's employee benefits and rewards programme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Bengaluru-based fintech startup Zeta has expanded its operations to the South East Asian markets. With Sodexo as its first client, Zeta will start operations in Philippines and Vietnam.

As a software service provider, Zeta will power Sodexo's employee benefits and rewards programme.

In India, Zeta has a minority stake in the joint entity with meal and employee benefits major Sodexo BRS India. It offers multi-benefit solutions to corporates. With 15,000 clients and 2 million users on its platform, Zeta has already expanded its scope of work to banking domain as well. It powers traditional banks as well as fintech players to launch digital retail and corporate banking products.

Close
"After building our benefits solution in India, we realised there is huge potential for our platform in markets outside India as well. We already have a strong relationship with Sodexo, (now) Vietnam and The Philippines are the first Sodexo markets to go live on the Zeta platform," said Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder, Zeta.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #Business #Sodexo #Startup #Zeta

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.