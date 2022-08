business Zerodha and 12 years of scorching growth Zerodha, India’s most successful stock brokerage firm, is now 12 years old. While founder Nithin Kamath started Zerodha in 2010 to solve some of the problems he faced as a stock trader, the company has now become the go-to broker for every new retail investor who wished to make a fortune. Watch the video to know what factors led to the trading platform’s scorching growth and how the pandemic proved to be a boon for Zerodha.