App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YourNest in advanced talks on final close of its second fund

Yournest will keep around $22-25 million of the second fund for investing in startups, the rest will be used for follow up rounds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Early stage investment fund YourNest is in the final stage to close its second fund, with plans to invest the money across 20-25 startups.

The total size of the fund is Rs 300 crore but there's a greenshoe of Rs 150 crore.

"That will happen if we have over-subscription," Girish Shivani, co-founder of YourNest told Moneycontrol.

"We are in the process of doing the final close of the fund. By June 2019 we will close the fund cycle of the current round," he added.

related news

Some of the limited partners (LPs) who are investing in the fund include names like SIDBI and Electronic Development Fund (EDF).

While SIDBI is which is an existing investor has committed 15 percent of the corpus, EDF, a new investor, has committed 20 percent.

Yournest will keep around $22-25 million of the second fund for investing in startups, the rest will be used for follow up rounds.

It has already invested across four startups from this fund and is in talks to invest in another six by the next couple of months.

According to a report by venture debt firm Innoven, the early stage investments in 2018, as at the end of October, stood at Rs 290 crore with an average deal size of Rs 4.4 crore.

Stressing upon the fact that entrepreneurial activity has increased in the last couple of years, Shivani said that investment funds currently have a lot of options available to chose from.

"We are more spoilt for choice than we were three years ago. There is so much of entrepreneurial activity. Two years ago I was seeing 200 deals a month. Today I am seeing 350 a month," he said.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #InnoVen #Startup #YourNest

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Revanna Questions Sumalatha's Political Foray Just Months After Her Hu ...

Imran Khan Says no Terrorists Will be Allowed to Attack From Pakistani ...

NCLT Allows ICICI Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Punj Lloyd Over Rs 85 ...

Muslims Attacked on Petty Pretexts Like Eating Beef Under BJP Rule: Ma ...

Ayodhya Dispute: Settlement of Dispute through Mediation was Also Sugg ...

Election Epicentre: SC's Mandir Mediation Order

In Pics, Afghanistan vs Ireland, Fourth ODI in Dehradun

World Celebrates International Women's Day, 'Badla' and 'Captain Marve ...

Those Seeking Proof of Air Strikes 'Appeasing' Pakistan: Modi

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

27 Feb Mi-17 crash in Kashmir's Budgam: 22-year-old Kashmiri youth who ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Pakistan’s terror 'crackdown': Interior minister is Hafiz Saeed's cr ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transit ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Virat Kohli ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.