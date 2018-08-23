Workplace discussion app Hush raises seed round from Accel, others

Hush, a community workplace discussion platform has raised a seed round from Accel, Sanjay Nadkarni, and other angel investors.

The funds will be utilised to advance its mobile and web platforms with new and advanced features. It will also be used to develop the team, expand to various metro cities in the country, international markets, and improve upon existing technology.

“It is very important for a company to hear their employees’ real and true opinions. With the escalating gap between available job opportunities and scarcity of talent, employee engagement and retention is important for every employer. We are focused on creating a restricted community for each workplace by encouraging employees to voice their opinions on various discussions, starting polls on relevant topics and exchanging views candidly without the fear of retribution,” said Ashutosh Dabral, Co-Founder of Hush.

With a rising gap between available job opportunities and scarcity of talent, employee engagement and retention is important for every employer. Organisations need to accept anonymous employee engagement platforms as a part of their culture. Hush is transforming the way employees communicate and enables a fearless diversity of opinions. I’m really excited to be a part of the early growth story of Hush,” said Sanjay Nadkarni, ex-founder, BabyOye and Country Manager, Houzz India.

Founded in 2017 by Ashutosh Dabral and Umesh Joshi. Hush aims to make the workplace better by allowing employees to share their opinions through anonymous conversation.