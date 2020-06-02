WoodenStreet raises $3 million in series-A funding from IAN Fund

Jaipur-based online furniture platform WoodenStreet has raised $3 million in series A funding from India Angel Network Fund and Rajasthan Venture Capital Funds. The company is set to expand its footprint across India and outside with the new funds.

Founded in 2015 by Lokendra Ranawat, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Virendra Ranawat and Vikas Baheti, WoodenStreet operates 25 experience stories and delivers furniture across 100 cities in the country. Recently, the company ventured into technology-enabled furniture buying experiences, investing in virtual reality and 3D visualization, to prepare for a post-COVID-19 shopping experience for consumers.

The company is set to close the year at a revenue of Rs 100 crore. With the new investment, WoodenStreet expects to set up more than 50 experience stores across the globe and is targeting revenues of Rs 300 crore in the next two years.

“The innovation by WoodenStreet to create a tech enabled furniture buying experience for customers is commendable. It is important for us to look at startups which can innovate to sustain in these challenging times,” said Saurabh Srivastava, co-founder, IAN.



