Women’s Day: Jupiter gives women an extra day of pay, Slice pledges to bridge gender pay gap

Startups are increasingly coming up with new ways to celebrate the contribution of their employees and neobanking platform Jupiter did just that on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

On March 8, the startup’s founder and CEO Jitendra Gupta wrote a mail to all workers saying that the company’s women employees will be given an extra day of pay to celebrate the occasion.

“All girls, wish you all a very Happy Women's Day! Jupiter will celebrate it with you all by giving one day of additional pay so that you can treat yourself on this special day,” the message which was seen seen by Moneycontrol said.

Jupiter has 370 employees in total, 120 of which are women. The startup was founded by Gupta who previously founded Citrus Pay which was acquired by PayU for $130 million back in 2016.

Besides Jupiter, pre-paid cards startup Slice said on March 8 that it has launched an initiative to address the gender pay gap in the country. The company said that it aims to bring together companies and startups to create awareness about the gender wage gap in India and pledges to practise ‘Equal Work, Equal Pay, Equal Workplace’. As much as 30 percent of Slice’s workforce are women.

Rajan Bajaj, founder and CEO of Slice, said in a statement, “We believe in a diverse and inclusive workplace that rewards calibre and merit, gender no bar. Research cites that the pandemic has made the effort to bridge the gender wage gap harder. Slice has always been an advocate of equal pay with our policies being a reflection of this philosophy.”

As part of its policies, the company has in place an additional bonus of 50 percent for referring women employees which has resulted in a 240 percent increase in referrals over the last 12 months, Slice said in a statement. With 27 percent of its leadership and 30 percent of its entire workforce being women, Slice aims to achieve a 50:50 female to male ratio by the end of 2023.

India currently ranks 140th among 156 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, making it the third-worst performer in South Asia, followed by Pakistan at 153rd and Afghanistan at 156th. The earned estimated income of women in India is only one-fifth of men’s, putting the country among the bottom 10 globally on this indicator. Among India’s neighbours, Bangladesh ranked 65th, Nepal 106th, Sri Lanka 116th and Bhutan 130th.