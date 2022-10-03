Winter is here! PE/VC funding to Indian startups slowed more than 20% in first 9 months of 2022

The funding coming into Indian companies through the private equity, venture capital (PE, VC) route slowed a little over 20 percent by value in the first nine months of 2022 as investors cut their exposure to private markets amid rising inflation and shrinking liquidity.

Investors, however, made more number of bets during the period as by volume of these investments grew more than 7 percent during the same period from a year earlier, according to data by Venture Intelligence.

PE/VC funds made 1,016 bets worth $36 billion in the January-September 2022 period. In the same period last year, private market investors had made 949 bets worth $45.4 billion, the data showed.



In the whole of 2021, PE/VC investors closed 1,342 bets worth $64.8 billion, thanks to the abundant liquidity in the banking system. However, with the pandemic receding and inflation rising, central banks have been rolling back excess liquidity from the banking system and are raising rates to tame inflation, resulting in money becoming expensive. Investors (both private and public market) have thus cut back on their investments this year and a full-blown revival in funding is unlikely over the next 12-18 months at least.

The funding winter has also led to investors making smaller-sized bets, especially at late-stage deals. According to data by Venture Intelligence, the average deal size of late-stage transactions (investment into companies that are over 10 years old, or Series G or later rounds of institutional investments) fell over 25 percent to $103 million in 2022 (first nine months) from $138 million in the whole of 2021.

Growth-stage PE deals that involve seed to Series D investments of more than $20 million into companies that are not more than 10 years old or Series E to Series F of institutional investments into companies younger than 10 years also saw average cheque size falling 6 percent to $72 million in the first nine months of 2022 versus $77 million in the whole of 2021.

However, early-and-growth-stage deal sizes have gone up in the first nine months of 2022 versus the whole of 2021. The average cheque sizes growth stage deals (Series C and Series D) have gone up to $9 million in the first nine months of 2022 from $7 million in the whole of 2021. Early-stage deal sizes, meanwhile, have gone up to $4 million on an average in 2022 from $3 million in 2021.

Early and growth deals have also jumped in the first nine months of 2022 compared to 2021. In Jan-Sept 2022, investors have made 573 bets worth $2.3 billion compared to 726 deals worth $2.5 billion in the whole of 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, investors made 77 growth-stage investments worth $672 million compared to 120 deals worth $856 million in the whole of 2021.



So far in 2022, the biggest PE/VC deal was worth $1.5 billion, when Qatar Investment Authority led a round in media mogul James Murdoch and former Star India head Uday Shankar’s investment vehicle Bodhi Tree Systems. In 2021, Flipkart had raised $3.6 billion from a clutch of investors including Antara Capital, Tencent, Qatar Investment Authority, CPPIB, SoftBank Corp, Franklin Templeton PE, Tiger Global, and GIC among others, in what was 2021’s largest PE/VC deal.

Among startups in 2022, VerSe Innovation that runs news aggregator platform DailyHunt, has raised $805 million from Luxor Capital, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, Sofina, Baillie Gifford, CPPIB (Canada Pension Plan Investment Board).

Sequoia Capital has been the most-active investor by number of deals in 2021 and also in 2022. In 2022 so far, Sequoia Capital has made 68 deals versus 85 in the same period in 2021. In the whole of 2021, Sequoia Capital made 109 bets. Other than Sequoia, Accel, Tiger Global, Blume, Info Edge, Matrix Partners and Chiratae Ventures among others are among the most aggressive PE/VC firms in India.