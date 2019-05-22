Can Rigo challenge Uber and Ola with fixed pricing?

Taxi drivers of ride hailing firms such as Uber and Ola who have been complaining of fall in income may get some respite with the launch of Rigo Taxi.

Backed by Taiwan-based Rigo Global Co. Ltd, Rigo Taxi has already invested Rs 5 crore in this project and plans to invest another Rs 30 crore by August.

Rigo is providing the taxis a smart taximeter, which is imported from Taiwan and is priced at for Rs 30,000 to facilitate the bookings. "To begin with, we are offering the devices, free of cost to the drivers," Kuldip Sengar, India chief executive officer and managing director of Rigo Global, told Moneycontrol.

The company has been running its pilot programmes in Kolkata and Mumbai for a couple of years now and is set to launch its taxi aggregation business in Delhi on June 1.

Rigo users will also won't have to worry about surge pricing.

Customers will be able to book a ride via the app or by just walking to the nearest taxi available.

The cabs will charge customers, government-approved tariffs -- Rs 12.50 per km for non-ac and Rs 14.50 for ac taxis. To top it all, there will be no surge pricing unlike how Ola and Uber operate.

In order to boost safety, all the Rigo taxis will also be equipped with free real-time video calling facility by means of a video camera installed within the Rigo smart taximeter.

In return, Rigo plans to charge a fixed 15 percent commission from the taxi drivers. It has already signed up 700 drivers on its platform.

While taxi hailing firms such as Uber and Ola have solved the intra-city logistics problems of a common man massively, according to a study done by community media platform LocalCircles, surge pricing has become a major pain point for the users. The survey which was done last year polled 20,000 people across the country over a period of a week. It stated that 64 percent customers were affected by dynamic and surge pricing.

On the other hand, since the last couple of years, the drivers have been staging multiple protests citing declining income and increasing commission rates the two ride hailing firms charge them.

It will be interesting to see if this newcomer is able to challenge the existing duopoly of Uber and Ola.