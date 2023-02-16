 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why is RBI’s Payment Aggregator License significant for fintech companies?

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

The companies that have been granted permission to function as payment aggregators in India would be directly under the purview of the RBI.

The main eligibility to comply with RBI guidelines and receive the “In-Principle authorisation to act as a payment aggregator,” a fintech firm must have had a net worth of Rs 15 crore by March 2021, Rs 25 crore by March 2023, and Rs 25 crore at all times thereafter.

On Wednesday, February 15, the Reserve Bank of India released a list of applicants that have received in-principle approval to operate as payment aggregators. Some firms have been asked to reapply and some are still under review.

While more than 185 fintech businesses and startups submitted their applications for a license to operate a payment aggregator in the regulator’s stringent screening procedure, around 32 received the go-ahead, about 28 are under review and four being rejected.

What is a PA License?