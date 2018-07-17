App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp to roll out 'Mark as Read' feature in notifications - all you need to know

The new feature will now show the recipients blue tick even if the user marks it as read from the notification panel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new "Mark as read" feature that will allow the user to mark any message as read, directly from the notification panel, without opening the app, reports suggest.

The "Mark as read" feature was spotted on the WhatsApp version 2.18.214. Earlier, the blue tick, which says that the receiver has read the message, only appeared after the person opened the chat shortcut via the app. The new feature will now show the recipients blue tick even if the user marks it as read from the notification panel.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the Zuckerberg-owned messenger service will also introduce a mute feature, that will enable the user to mute chats from the notification panel.

As the reports suggest, the mute feature will allow the users to mute chats by simply long pressing and selecting the mute option. This means that user will no longer have to open the application, and can directly access the feature from the control panel.

Since the beginning of 2018, WhatsApp rolled out several new features. From the option of hiding media files in the gallery to the new admin controls - the popular messenger app has taken an innovative approach, given the transforming landscape of the instant messaging.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 09:28 am

tags #Startup #Technology #Trending News #WhatsApp #world

