What the restrictions on Chinese investments really mean for Indian startups

There is a common thread in the pitches Indian startup entrepreneurs make to investors — at least one deck devoted to once fledgling Chinese enterprises that have succeeded and grown to become billion-dollar companies. Such pitches would coax investors to invest with a reminder that the Indian market is ripe for rapid expansion seen in China.

This is especially true of new-age sectors such as video commerce, social commerce, podcasts, regional content, pay-day lending and mobility, which have been a lodestar for Chinese investors to significantly invest in India.

Now, the government’s decision to place India’s neighbouring countries — the target is China, make no mistake — under a specific approval list for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) has caused a great deal of anxiety among many of these startups. These enterprises are worried that funding plans and the structure of capital raised so far would be seriously affected, said people from the startup community that Moneycontrol spoke to.

China’s investments in Indian technology companies began with large bets such as Alibaba and Tencent investing in unicorns such as Flipkart, Paytm, Ola and Zomato from 2015 onwards.

The first tranche of such investments came were Series D and beyond — after these companies expanded — but Chinese money has since percolated down and China is now a significant part of India’s early stage funding ecosystem. Chinese venture capital funds such as Morningside Ventures, CDH, Qiming Venture Partners, and Shunwei Capital have identified Indian opportunities that worked in China.

The China factor

To cite a few examples, CDH, a Chinese alternative asset management firm based in Beijing, is an investor in social commerce firm GlowRoad, Qiming, which has a record of building new companies in China, has pumped money into regional language publishing platform Pratilipi and Morningside has put funds in regional language social network ShareChat.

Shunwei, the VC fund spun off from mobile-maker Xiaomi, has been one of India’s most active Chinese investors, with over two dozen portfolio firms such as ShareChat, bike taxi app Rapido, podcasting firm KukuFM and social commerce firm Meesho.

To be sure, Indian startups raise capital from all over the world, mainly the US, Japan (courtesy SoftBank) and China. Chinese companies have invested about $2 billion out of the $14 billion Indian startups raised in 2019, according to Tracxn data, a startup data tracker

Yet, founders often use China as a playbook to emulate scale and high valuations. Those plans now are in disarray, causing much angst among Indian startup founders.

"Founders are still grappling with the final impact of the government's decision. But even if Chinese investments may slow down, we're hoping the knowledge sharing, which is very important, can continue,” said Lal Chand Bisu, co-founder and CEO of podcasting firm KukuFM.

Most of these funds and startups look to China, where these models in social media, digital content and video based commerce have created huge companies. Examples are legion — TikTok-owner Bytedance to social commerce firm Pinduoduo to podcast startups Ximalaya and Lizhi. ByteDance and Pinduoduo are valued at about $75 billion and $20 billion, respectively while Ximalaya is valued at $3.5 billion, according to media reports.

“It's not that Indian founders copy from China. The Indian market has many unique challenges China doesn’t have. But the demographics are similar and there is inherent pattern matching that both founders and investors do,” said the CEO of an Indian content firm, requesting anonymity. “The FDI move will force founders to think differently, get less access to Chinese funds and think tanks than they would like, and by extension, build businesses differently,” the person added.

Some experts believe a partial relaxation to the FDI approval route may be possible, depending on cheque sizes and ownership.

Anshuman Mozumdar, partner at law firm L&L Partners said, "The government's approach seems to be to hit the brakes first, and then analyse the situation on a case to case basis to see what speeds we are going at,"

Mozumdar said one has to wait for the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) notification to see if more clarifications are issued. “I'm pretty sure the industry will make representations to prevent painting everything with the same brush.”

Amitabh Kant, CEO of government think tank Niti Aayog, said the move does not intend to hamper Chinese investments.

"In the particular notification, China is not even mentioned. We have looked at all our neighbouring countries and we have said that at this particular point of time, all investments are welcome into India but some investments need to go through a government approval route. That is all. We greatly welcome China’s investments. Nowhere have we said that we are going to constrain China’s investment. They have been a big player in India’s startup story, they have greatly invested into India, we welcome them,” he told CNBC-TV18.

For many founders in the sectors mentioned above, an early investment from a Chinese VC goes beyond the capital alone. “These are guys (investors) who have seen massive businesses built from the ground-up in an ecosystem similar to ours. That experience is invaluable to me when I’m raising a Series A round to tackle a pan-India multibillion dollar opportunity,” said another founder of a startup who has raised Chinese venture capital.

Impact on funds

Beyond startups, Chinese high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and some institutions are also limited partners (investors) in some Indian VC funds.

"Another issue is to see how the change affects fund managers of funds with investments from Chinese LPs and what test of beneficial ownership will be applied to them. This change may also slow down global M&A deals as it also targets indirect transfer of investments to Chinese owned entities,” said Mozumdar of L&L.

The indirect transfer provision threatens to clamp down cross-border deals. For example, a US-based company has bought stake in a UK-based company and the UK-based company invests in an Indian company. According to this provision, if the US company sells its shares in the UK company to a Chinese investor, it would require approval from the Indian government because it is an indirect transfer of investment.