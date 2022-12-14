 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WeWork India revenue grows 70% to Rs 1,300 crore in 2022 on high occupancy

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

CEO Karan Virwani says that the company is looking to become more asset light by experimenting with different operating models

WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani

Flexible workspace company WeWork India’s revenue has grown by 70 percent to around Rs 1,300 crore in calendar year 2022, chief executive officer Karan Virwani told Moneycontrol. The company is also on track to log an EBITDA of Rs 180 crore in CY22, compared to an EBITDA loss of Rs 120 crore last year, he added.

“We will be at 6.5 million square feet (msf) of space and 76,000 desks by the end of March 2023. The portfolio is at about 90 percent occupancy across markets, with buildings making healthy margins,” said Virwani.

“There’s a huge conviction in this space right now. We are seeing a demand from companies like ICICI Bank, Grant Thornton and Commonwealth Bank of Australia who would be typically expected to go and take their own office space,” he added.

WeWork India is a joint venture between domestic commercial realty major Embassy Group and WeWork International that owns 27 percent of the company.

The company expects revenue to grow 50-70 percent next year, driven by the 90 percent occupancy levels and the extra capacity of 20,000-odd desks it is looking to add during the period.

The workspace company currently operates in six tier-1 cities across 40 locations. It plans to enter Delhi next year and limit its expansion to the top 6-8 cities over 3-5 years.