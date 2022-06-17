Weekly Funding Wrap | Upgrad nearly doubles valuation to $2.25 billion; startups raise $421 million in total

Representative image.

Startups continue to attract, lower than last year yet substantial fund flows, even as the ecosystem witnesses a funding winter. In the week of June 10 to 17, a total of $421 million was raised in investment deals.

The week saw many funding rounds with upGrad almost doubling its valuation after raising $225 million in fresh funding, balking a frosty global venture capital environment.

Online marketplace for procuring construction materials, Infra.Market, too, raised $50 million which was last valued at $2.5 billion in its equity round in August 2021.

Here’s a roundup of the key deals in the week gone by.

upGrad

After raising $225 million in fresh funding, Ronnie Screwvala-founded UpGrad Education Pvt increased its valuation to $2.25 billion. This round of funding included billionaire James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems LLC and US testing and assessment provider Educational Testing Service, according to a person familiar with the deal.

UpGrad’s fundraising bucks the trend. Indian edtech startups, particularly those in the K-12 segment, have shuttered operations, fired employees, or curtailed expansion plans, after a temporary boost from pandemic-induced school closures.

Screwvala, 65, confirmed the funding amount but declined to comment on the valuation of investors. The funding round is set to increase by a further $100 million during a second close at a higher valuation, said the person familiar with the plans.

In the financial year ending next March, an estimated 3 million learners will take UpGrad courses that run from a few months to a few years, and cost Rs 50,000 ($640) to Rs 800,000. Besides India, the startup is growing rapidly in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Middle East.

Infra.Market

In another round, Infra.Market has raised $50 million from Liquidity Group’s MARS Unicorn Fund to expand to newer markets overseas and double down on the chemicals vertical, among other things.

Last valued at $2.5 billion in its equity round in August 2021, the company counts TigerGlobal, Accel Partners, Evolvence India, Sistema Asia Fund, Foundamental Gmbh, and Nexus Venture Partners as its investors.

The company said that the fundraising would help its export business rake in over $750 million in revenues by the end of this year.

Deepak Fasteners

The Capri Stressed Assets Fund, managed by Capri Xponentia Managers, made its first investment in industrial fastener products manufacturer, Deepak Fasteners Ltd for $48 million. Ludhiana-based Deepak Fasteners raised the fund as part of its Series C funding round.

Capri Fund has taken a substantial minority stake in the company. According to Deepak Fasteners, the investment is structured as a combination of debt, convertible debt, and equity.

Chaayos

Tea-cafe chain Chaayos has raised $45 million as part of its Series C funding round led by Alpha Wave Ventures.

The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Tiger Global Management, Elevation Capital, and Think Investments. With this round, the startup’s valuation stands at around $250 million.

Founded in 2012 by Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma, Chaayos offers numerous tea varieties and packaged food products. Chaayos had last raised $21.5 mn via equity and debt as part of its Series B round in February 2020.

Lenskart

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has raised $28 million from Avendus Future Leaders Fund II. This is part of a $200-$250 million funding round led by Alpha Wave Global that was set to close at a valuation of $4.5-$5 billion.

Lenskart has been one of the early unicorns in the direct-to-consumer space and is currently valued at $4.3 billion after it raised $100 million in a new round from Alpha Wave Ventures last month. Lenskart will invest a portion of the funding round in its direct-to-commerce (D2C) roll-up commerce venture Neso Brands.

Over the past year, roll-up e-commerce has been one of the hottest sectors which have taken the Indian startup and venture capital by storm, with players including Global Bees Mensa Brands, 10 Club, and Powehouse91 raising big capital and turning unicorns within months of operations.

Battery Smart

EV battery swapping network Battery Smart raised $25 million in a Series A round led by Tiger Global. The Gurugram-based company has raised funding twice in the past seven months.

In India, the electric vehicle space is picking up pace with several companies including battery swap firms entering the fray.

Since Battery Smart was founded in 2019, it has raised $32 million in funding. Previously, it had raised $7 million in a pre-series A round led by Orios Ventures along with Blume and a clutch of angel investors in November 2021 and an undisclosed seed round in February 2022.