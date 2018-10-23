Websites carry out SC ban on online sale of firecrackers

Ahead of the Diwali celebrations, the Supreme Court has allowed only licensed operators to sell firecrackers, and has banned their sale online.

Several websites such as crackermart, buyonlinecrackers, mycrackers.com, patakewala.com, have flashed messages on their site that online orders are closed or no new orders are accepted.

“It’s a Supreme court order and we have to follow it. The ban makes no difference on sales because we don’t get many orders from it. After the verdict, we have stopped taking orders and even cancelled all the previous orders received from the online portal,” said Aman Vashishta, founder, buyonlinecrackers.com.

The Apex court said, "No e-commerce websites, including Flipkart, Amazon, etc.., shall accept any online orders and effect online sales. Any such e-commerce companies found selling crackers online will be hauled up for contempt of court and the Court may also pass, in that eventuality, orders of monetary penalties as well."

“The Supreme Court was supposed to ban it. It was for the safety and protection of people. We accept the ban. We just have four to five percent sale online, a majority of the sales are from our offline stores,” said Alok Arora, founder, Patakawala.com.