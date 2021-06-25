Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal aims to have 10% women in delivery fleet by year end

Representative image

IPO-bound online food delivery and restaurant discovery firm Zomato is targeting to have at least 10% women delivery personnel in its fleet in the next six months with an aim to promote diversity in the organisation.

"Starting today, we are making it our goal to increase women delivery partner participation in our fleet. Currently, there are less than 0.5% women delivery partners in our fleet and this needs to change," Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) said in a tweet.















To begin with, the initiative will start across Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.















"Hopefully, in the near future, people won't generalize this community as 'delivery boys' and see them for what they truly are - delivery partners," he added.

The job of delivery executive is not just physically draining but also comes with security and hygiene concerns which has kept the women force largely away from this segment.

While men find it easy to relieve themselves in public while running across the city throughout the day, it becomes a major challenge for women with limited safe and hygienic public toilet facilities across cities and towns.

Interestingly to address this concern, Zomato said many restaurant partners have come forward to ensure access to basic facilities such as separate washrooms for the women delivery partners.

"We will highlight these restaurants on our app to showcase their support towards an equitable society. Furthermore, our women partners will be able to rate restaurants on “ease and safety”. We will utilize these ratings to improve working conditions for all our delivery partners," said Goyal.

Also read: A day in the life of an e-commerce delivery girl

Besides this, Zomato also plans to add mandatory self-defense training to its onboarding process for women delivery partners. They will be provided with first-aid, hygiene and safety kits.

Given the risks involved, the app will also make late evening deliveries contactless by default.

There will also be a round-the-clock support team for the women partners which will focus on expediting emergency requests to prioritise safety.

This is not the first time Zomato is making an effort to promote gender equality in the organisation. Last year, it became one of the first few tech firms to offer equal maternity leave of 26 weeks to both men and women employees in the company.

The company has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus and is looking to raise Rs 8,250 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).