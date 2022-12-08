We Founder Circle launches two angel funds; here are the details

We Founder Circle (WFC), an early-stage start-up investment platform on December 8 announced two new funds. It launched an Invstt Trust (“Fund”), an AIF registered with SEBI as an Angel Fund for investing in early-stage start-ups with a target size of Rs 200 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 200 crore, totalling Rs 400 crore.

The second fund is the We Founder Circle Global Angels Fund in GIFT City. This fund is a cross-border fund targeting investors globally. The fund size is of $30 million with a green shoe option of $30 million and a term of seven years with an option to extend by an additional two years. This will be a sector-agnostic fund, enabling angel investors to participate in opportunities across the world.

Some of the sectors the fund is bullish on are Financial Services, Deep Tech, Financial Technology, EV, Content Gaming, Industrial Tech, Retail Tech, Ed Tech, Supply Chain, AgriTech, Consumer/D2C, Manufacturing, and others (Logistics, Healthcare, Technology, Agri-Allied sectors, etc.)

Founded in October 2020 in Mumbai, in the past 23 months, WFC has invested in 70+ startups at their early stage and mentored them through various initiatives. These funds will help them set for the next round of growth. The launch of the new funds is in line with WFC's ambition to empower 500 startups in five years.

Gaurav VK Singhvi, Managing Partner and Investment Manager (We Founder Circle Angel Accelerator LLP) said, “Two to three years back, it was about mentoring and incubating startups. Now the requirement has arisen wherein it is also about strengthening the flow of capital, streamlining it for HNIs to encourage the plus results, and bridging the gap between angel investors and startups. Besides capital access, the fund also provides networking and mentorship support to startups with tech expertise and global business connections.”

Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder & CEO, We Founder Circle added, “These Funds are a natural extension of our endeavor to include more startups & investors into the mainstream of the ecosystem. We have been building both sides of the community & this fund will enable the growing number of angel investors to invest in a regulatory & compliance-based framework. We expect to bring in more than 1000 angel investors to invest in 200 startups in the next 24 months.”