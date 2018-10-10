App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We do not compete with Amazon, Flipkart, says Milkbasket's Anant Goel

The company achieved positive unit economics and introduced flexible ordering till midnight and delivery by 7 am with no minimum order and free delivery model

Sabahat Contractor @Sabahatjahan28

While giants like Amazon and Walmart-Flipkart in India battle to gain market share in the online grocery space, homegrown startups such as Milkbasket are busy catering to the daily milk and grocery needs of the people.

“As of now we are completely different from Amazon or Walmart-Flipkart and we don’t compete with them. Customers buy and fulfil their grocery needs in two different aspects- stock-up buy and top-up buy. If you think about the online attempts of grocery selling which is done by Amazon, Grofers or Bigbasket all are replicas of hypermarket buying behaviour where you prepare a list and buy,” said Anant Goel.

While describing Milkbasket, Goel said it is a top-up buy startup. “The customer usually buys its daily grocery such as milk, vegetables, fruits from a local ecosystem and we brought that online. Top up buying is 2x to 3x of what the stock-up buying is. The customer is spending Rs 4,000 on stock up buying but in top-up buying on an average they spend Rs 8,000,” he said.

Milkbasket is not discount-driven but offers early morning, contactless doorstep delivery that values the time spent by its delivery boys. He said, “We researched various models on our delivery process. There is delivery assessment adopted by the companies where the delivery boy waits till the customer checks the order but our delivery boys never interact with the customers. They get a notification when the order arrives. This saves time and cost for both for us. It costs us around Rs 5 but generally the assessed delivery cost around Rs 100.”

related news

The company has achieved positive unit economics by introducing flexible ordering till midnight and delivery by 7 am with no minimum order and free delivery.

While talking about the competition and services, he said, “We are competitor of local retailer sellers and we don’t charge for services. We might introduce something like prime. We are exploring different options. We only make money through commissions.”

The company raised $7 million Series A funding led by Kalaari Capital.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 08:10 pm

tags #Amazon #MilkBasket #Startup

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.