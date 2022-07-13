We are building a company to outlast many others: UpGrad co-founder Ronnie Screwvala

Media maven and serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, who was among the last men standing in the brutal cable television business with UTV, a production company he founded nearly three decades ago, is confident of outlasting peers in the edtech space, too, as it shows signs of fatigue after two years of hypergrowth.

"Out of the 500 people who stood outside the line in the 1990s to start media companies, when they privatised Doordarshan as a single channel, there were only four or five in 2012 left by the time I exited. I outlasted 95 percent of them," Screwvala, the co-founder of unicorn upGrad, said on the CNN-News18 show Bits to Billions.

"In education, we're building a company to outlast many others," he added.

Screwvala sold UTV to Disney in 2012 and in the same year, set up Unilazer ventures, an investment firm that has gone on to bet on more than 30 Indian startups. In 2014, he founded another production house, RSVP Movies.

Screwvala founded UpGrad in 2015 with Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli to offer short courses on entrepreneurship and data science.

The Mumbai-based company spans several segments, from test prep to studying abroad, and undergrad degrees to campus courses in 250 universities. Its offerings include finance, law, business, and software for the 18-60 age group.

On June 16, the company doubled its valuation after raising $225 million in fresh funding, balking at a frosty global venture capital environment.

The company increased its valuation to $2.25 billion in the round that included billionaire James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems LLC and US testing and assessment provider Educational Testing Service.

The founders combined own about 55 percent of the equity.

Screwvala’s comments come at a time when many edtech startups have gone for mass layoffs, restructuring, and even busts up as demand for online education slows with the ebbing of coronavirus.

upGrad, however, has bucked the trend. At a time when edtech companies have laid off around 6,400 people, upGrad is looking to hire nearly 3,000 people over the next three months.

The startup, which employs 4,000 people, is looking to increase its workforce to around 6,500-7,000 by August, Screwvala told PTI.

Also Read: Layoffs, restructuring, slowdown: India’s edtech firms are struggling post-pandemic

Amid a funding crunch edtech companies, including Byju’s, Unacademy, and Vedantu, are spending millions on sponsoring events and hiring celebrity brand ambassadors, raising eyebrows.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have been roped in by Byjus and Uncadademy, respectively, as their brand ambassadors.

Screwvala defended the move, saying they were needed to build credibility. “We should not misinterpret spending on brand ambassadors as a callus thing. When you're moving from brick-and-mortar credibility to online credibility, you need a certain sense of attachment. Different people have a different sense of how they want to build a credible brand,” he said.

upGrad also counts Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as its ambassador.

“When we choose Mr Bachchan, it was only for one aspect of our business, which is the study abroad business because then we were touching parents who are making a decision and very expensive one to send their kids abroad. And therefore we felt Mr Bachchan represented that.”

In the financial year ending next March, an estimated 3 million learners will take UpGrad courses that run from a few months to a few years, and cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 800,000. Besides India, the startup is growing in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the West East.