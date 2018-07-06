Walmart may pay $2 billion withholding tax for Flipkart deal

Global retail giant Walmart may pay USD 2 billion (around Rs 13,750 crore) withholding tax to the authorities for the Flipkart deal, according to a report.

In May, Walmart had announced that it will buy 77 percent of online retailer Flipkart for USD 16 billion, as it made an elephant-footed entry into India’s exploding e-commerce market.

A report in FactorDaily said that Walmart has agreed to pay the withholding tax of up to USD 2 billion to Indian tax authorities, quoting sources. Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

It will be the biggest such tax payment, if the deal goes through and the tax is accepted.

Throwback to Vodafone tax dispute

Moneycontrol had reported earlier how question marks loom over potential tax disputes over Walmart’s majority buyout of online Flipkart. This could be a throwback to the row that British telecom giant Vodafone is facing over its acquisition of Hutchison’s telecom assets in India more than 11 years ago.

India’s Income Tax (I-T) department, in September 2007, issued notices to Vodafone saying it was liable to pay taxes on the transaction. The I-T department’s argument was that the Cayman Islands transaction was essentially a transfer of an Indian asset and, therefore, Vodafone should have deducted tax (often called withholding tax) when it paid Hutchison for the deal.

Vodafone had contested it in courts on the basis that no tax was due in any event as the deal was concluded in the Cayman Islands.

In January 2012, the Supreme Court ruled in Vodafone’s favour, holding that tax authorities do not have jurisdiction on an overseas transaction, thus setting aside a Bombay High Court judgement asking the company to pay income tax of Rs 11,200 crore.

Shortly thereafter, in the budget for 2012-13, the then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee introduced amendments in the Income Tax Act empowered authorities to tax companies for acquiring assets in India even if the deal was concluded overseas, retroactively from April 1, 1962.

Walmart-Flipkart transaction

The Walmart-Flipkart deal will rank as the biggest inbound transaction, greater in value than the USD 12.9 billion Essar Oil-Rosneft deal.

The transaction is likely to take place in Singapore where Flipkart is registered. That, however, may still attract taxes in India, given that Flipkart is primarily an 'Indian' asset.

The report mentioned that the withholding tax will cover the tax on capital gains to be paid by investors in Flipkart. These include venture capital and private equity firms SoftBank, Tiger Global, Naspers, Accel Partners, among others.

According to the report, one reason why the tax calculation hasn’t been completed is that SoftBank’s closure on the deal hasn’t been done. The report quoted a source who said that the company wants to avoid the short-term capital gain tax, which if it closes now will be about $400 million.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that Flipkart co-founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal could be subject to 20-30 percent capital gains tax after their deal with Walmart goes through.