Walmart-Flipkart saga: SoftBank yet to decide its exit timeline, taxman says their decision crucial

Almost a month after Walmart announced the acquisition of domestic e-tailer Flipkart, obscurity remains on the timeline of the exit of majority stakeholder SoftBank. This has kept even the tax department in the wait and watch mode as they are working to figure out the total tax the government is expected to get.

According to an official in the Income Tax department, the overall tax liability pertaining to this deal will depend on the timeline of SoftBank’s exit from Flipkart.

Soon after the Walmart-Flipkart deal was sealed on May 9, Indian tax authorities started examining the tax liabilities in the deal.

Flipkart has responded to the details of the acquisition sought by the IT department, which is closely studying the e-tailer’s response.

A senior tax department official told Moneycontrol that the government is still in the process to ascertain whether SoftBank will pay up short-term or long-term capital gains tax to the Indian government after its exit.

“The I-T department is looking into the details of the case. A lot of it depends on when SoftBank decides to exit,” the official said.

Softbank invested around USD 2.5 billion in Flipkart in August, 2017. It is likely to make a profit of about USD 2 billion post its exit from Flipkart which will be taxed as per the Indian law.

As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, capital gains tax is levied on the profit made by a stakeholder after sale of a specific type of an asset in the country.

Therefore, SoftBank is expected to pay capital gains tax on income earned by it from transfer of shares of Flipkart Singapore.

“Assuming these shares have been held by Softbank for a period of less than 24 months, Softbank will be liable to pay tax on income earned by it at the rate of 43.68 percent (including surcharge and cess). However, in case Softbank decides to hold onto shares of Flipkart Singapore for a period 24 months or more, the income earned by Softbank will be taxed at the rate of 10.92 percent,” said L Badri Narayanan, Partner, Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan.

So if SoftBank manages to remain in the company till August 2019, it is likely to attract long-term capital gains tax of 10.92 percent. However if it is mandated to exit before August 2019, it will have to shell out 43 percent as a short term capital gains tax which will a whooping USD 800 million.

Ideally in such circumstance, a stakeholder can sign up a deal consisting of a breakup fee with the acquirer.

A breakup free essentially is a termination fee which is payable as a penalty to be paid if the party backs out of a deal. So while SoftBank is expected to exit Flipkart once the deal gets completed, it can promise Walmart a breakup fee and then remain invested in the company for a bit longer.

“SoftBank appears to be negotiating with Walmart for rescheduling its exit to make it more tax efficient. However in order to do that, Walmart will have to agree to some kind of a price discovery at the time of the actual exit,” said a legal expert requesting anonymity.

Last month, Walmart agreed to pay USD 16 billion to buy 77 percent of stake in Flipkart. SoftBank is a key investor in Flipkart with over 22 percent stake.