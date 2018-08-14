Vogo raises Series A funding led by Ola and Pawan Munjal

Vogo, an automated scooter sharing platform has raised a Series A round of funding led by ANI Technologies (Ola), and Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp along with Stellaris Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India and others.

"Vogo was founded with a vision to revolutionise the existing transportation ecosystem in India, with a locally relevant solution that’s apt for a quick, inexpensive movement. Our goal is to make a Vogo scooter available in every nook and corner of the country that’s plagued with issues like traffic congestion, pollution and growing population. We’ve been working with the authorities since the launch of our operations late last year, to make this a reality in a vast majority of areas in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and the response has been quite overwhelming," said Anand Ayyadurai, Founder and CEO of Vogo.

He added, "Success of our Series A funding round signals the trust and confidence our investors have in our vision. We see this partnership with Ola as a great strategic fit, and aim to leverage their products, technology and operations infrastructure, to better suit our customers needs."

Vogo is a dockless scooter rental company which lets customers rent scooters for short one way trips at various locations across the city.

The app enables users to locate, unlock and pick-up scooters and bikes at one point, and drop it off at a different point, without the need for a docking station.

Every Vogo scooter comes with an OTP based IoT sensor, that allows customers to access the key without the need for any human intervention.

The company currently operates in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and plans to add over 1,000 pickup points across the two cities in the coming year.

"Mobility as an ecosystem in India provides immense opportunity to innovators to solve hyperlocal problems using technology and make everyday transportation convenient and affordable. As the country’s leading mobility platform, we are proud to have played a transformational role in building a robust and holistic transportation ecosystem at scale for millions of Indians. Vogo, a young innovator in the space is adding an effective layer to the first and last mile connectivity needs with its self-drive scooters. Their offering resonates with our vision and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey of providing smart and pocket-friendly transportation," said Sandeep Divakaran, Vice President, Ola.

"Short haul and last mile commuting is an unsolved problem in mass transportation in India. We believe Vogo can both increase the reach of public transport, as well as provide an affordable alternative for areas not yet serviced by it," said Ritesh Banglani, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.