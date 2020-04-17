Virtual Leaders | We have Zoom parties to catch up over a drink: Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth

The 21-day lockdown triggered by the spread of the coronavirus has now been extended and entrepreneurs, the original hustlers, have had to make plenty of changes to their daily routine to adapt to working from home (WFH). Their daily schedules have been disrupted and their long drawn out usual meetings have been replaced by video calls. Not to mention the stress of a looming economic slowdown and pressure from investors.

Moneycontrol looks at how a scrum of business leaders is dealing with these fast-changing times. In this edition, Moneycontrol’s M. Sriram speaks to Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder, Wakefit.

You can read other editions of Virtual Leaders here.

Q: What does your average day look like now given your normal routine must have been disrupted by the now extended lockdown?

There hasn’t been a major change in fact there are some positive changes which have happened on the routine side. Everything is calendarised including all personal breaks, reading time, workouts, etc leading to improved habit formation.

I now have more time for undisturbed deep thinking and have been able to focus more on health, learning and family time.

Q: How do you manage your office teams now? How are you keeping your staff motivated? Could you share some unique experiences that you have had during this lockdown while dealing with your teams/colleagues or investors?

One of the core jobs of a leader is to communicate and in tough times even over-communicate. This is the mantra we have been following. We have fixed review calls and staff meetings which are calendarised for weeks to come at the same time with clear expectations.

From a monthly communication from my side to the entire team we have moved to a weekly communication where I send a weekly email to the entire team and address all their concerns over a weekly town hall.

The weekly Zoom call is something that everyone loves and we plan to continue the same even post the lockdown. We are also organising weekly trainings as well as engagement activities over video calls to keep teams engaged.

Q: Have you found some means to e-socialise with your teams outside work, given all of your colleagues might be remote?

Yes, we have had a couple of Zoom parties to catch up with the team over a drink. Even in our weekly town-halls we love to ask people what new thing they had learnt or did in the last week

Q: Now that you are working from home, how much time are you spending with family/kids? Any specific activity that you undertake regularly with your family members, which you thoroughly enjoy?

Lockdown has been a real boon for family time, I am now spending more time with Agastya (his son) on his learning as well as playing sports at home. Our complete extended family is having dinner together which used to get missed due to work schedules.

Q: Have you always had a separate workstation at home or did you set that up because of the lockdown? Can you share with us how have you set it up?

I did not have one and I still don’t have one, I have a couple of spots which I like working from and I keep shuffling with all my gadgets. Ghazal (wife and co-founder of Mamaearth) on the other hand, had a proper set up at home and is using that to the fullest now.

Q: Was there a hobby that you had given up because of work pressure but you have been able to resume now over the last two weeks?

I have picked up on my reading speed and am averaging two books a week right now. As we speak I am reading Skin In The Game by Nassim Nicholas Taleb and Atomic Habits by James Clear.

Q: Did you manage to catch up with any old friend or a relative in this time period, someone who has not been in touch with you for a long time?

Yes, but the other agendas still keep me occupied to do these catch-ups lesser than what I would like to.

Q: What is that one major piece of management learning that you have gained during this forced lockdown?

I think for me the learning will be “how to become a Cockroach entrepreneur” the breed that always thrives through any external circumstance by being flexible, frugal & fast-paced when it comes to decisions.