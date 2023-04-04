Verlinvest’s V3 Ventures launches in India with a fund of up to $109 million

Verlinvest-backed V3 Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund officially launched in India and plans to invest up to €100 million (~ $109 million) across Europe, the US and India. The fund will be focused on investing in the consumer space across new-age brands, technology, enablers and platforms at seed and series A stages.

Verlinvest is known for its bets in prominent consumer-facing brands including Oatly, Vita Coco, Tony’s Chocolonely, BYJU’s, Sula Vineyards, and Purplle.com over the past 25 years.

V3 Ventures will be led by experienced entrepreneurs Lopo Champalimaud and Arjun Vaidya. Vaidya, who will lead the India investments, had founded Dr. Vaidya's in 2016, which became India's leading Ayurvedic direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand. In just four years, he scaled the brand to over 16,000 zip codes, introduced over 80 products, and gained more than 2 million customers. It was later acquired by RPSG Ventures.

Vaidya, Co-founder, and Investment Partner at V3 Ventures said, ‘’While startup founders in India have many options for capital, what matters most is being backed by investors who understand the arduous nature of building much-loved, consumer brands. At V3, we have thorough experience in creating startups ourselves. This is the unique value add we’d like to bring to the table.”

In India, the fund has already invested in audio content platform, Kuku FM, and digital healthcare app, Eka Care.

Moneycontrol News