you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Venture Catalysts launches early stage fund with Rs 300cr corpus

The fund will focus on sectors such as electric vehicles, augmented reality, machine learning, fintech, retail and fast-moving consumer goods.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Startup accelerator Venture Catalysts, India’s first, largest and pioneering integrated incubator and accelerator platform, has announced the launch of an early-stage venture capital fund 9Unicorns with a corpus of Rs 300 crore.

The fund will focus on sectors such as electric vehicles, augmented reality, machine learning, fintech, retail and fast-moving consumer goods.

Out of the fund, the accelerator VC plans to invest around Rs 60 lakh across over 100 startups in two years for five percent equity. It will further invest Rs 3-5 crore depending on the merit of the ventures in subsequent funding rounds.

A significant number of start-ups die within the first few years mostly due to lack of funding because they are unable to raise the right amount of funding at the right time.

9Unicorns Fund claims that since its startups will have Venture Catalysts as a facilitator, with access to an extensive network for its seed funding, it will ensure a runway of up to 18 months for the start-up.

Post this, the startup should likely be able to secure larger funds for Series A and other rounds.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #9Unicorns #Startup #Venture Catalysts

