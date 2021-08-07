Vendantu in the midst of fundraise, to announce quantum this month

Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder of Vedantu.

After denying rumours of a takeover by BYJU’s, Edtech startup Vedantu is in the midst of a fundraise and plans to announce the quantum this month.

Vedantu co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vamsi Krishna said in an interview with Mint newspaper that the company has been receiving several calls from its vendors after media report of BYJU’s acquiring Vedantu came out on August 6.

“All our investors have been in the business for long and are used to these rumours. We are fortunate for their backing,” Krishna said.

“At present, Vedantu is growing threefold year-on-year, and we have no reasons to get acquired. So, talk of our acquisition is just a figment of someone’s imagination. We continue to build Vedantu,” he added.

On being asked about the effect of common investors between BYJU’s and Vedantu, Krishna noted that Tiger Global is the only common investor between the two edtech startups. Tiger Global “has opted to not take a board seat in Vedantu, which as a practice they have followed for certain other investments as well,” Krishna said.

Vedantu plans to utilise the funds raised to focus on deepening the offerings for K-12. “We are always open to acquisitions, but our investments will be on improving teaching experiences, our reach and delivery of our courses as we look to improve outcomes for our students,” Krishna told the publication.

Founded by Krishna, Pulkit Jain, Anand Prakash and Saurabh Saxena in 2011, Vedantu currently provides live coaching classes for K12 students, including for entrance exams such as IIT-JEE Main and Advanced for engineering and NEET for medical colleges.

It provides classes for CBSE and ICSE, as well as various state boards, along with sample question papers, revision notes, mock tests and previous year’s papers. Vedantu said it has 27 million monthly visitors on its website and 68 million monthly views on YouTube. Many of these customers use Vedantu’s products for free but the scale indicates its growing popularity. It has 200,000 paid subscribers- which has grown by four times in the last one year.