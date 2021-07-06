MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

VC firm Iron Pillar raises $10 million from Allana Group for second fund

Iron Pillar’s portfolio includes software Uniphore, meat delivery startup FreshtoHome and Servify- which helps in customer experience for hardware devices.

Payaswini Ranganath
Bengaluru / July 06, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
Founded by Kushal Karwa, Amit Bhasin, Rishabh Karwa and Nitin Rana in 2016, GoMechanic promises doorstep pickup and drop.

Founded by Kushal Karwa, Amit Bhasin, Rishabh Karwa and Nitin Rana in 2016, GoMechanic promises doorstep pickup and drop.

Venture Capital fund Iron Pillar said on July 6 that it has raised $10 million from Allana Group for its second fund, continuing the slew of VC firms raising money led by a startup and technology boom

Iron Pillar is an investor in companies at their growth stage, investing between $7-15 million in Series B and C rounds.

The company was founded in 2016 by Anand Prasanna- former Morgan Creek director, Sameer Nath- former Citigroup India investment banking head, and former DFJ India head Mohanjit Jolly. The company had raised its debut fund of $90 in 2018 to invest in tech startups. Nath left last year to launch his own firm, TrueScale Capital

In May 2020 it also closed a $48 million add-on fund to back the best performing winners from its portfolio

Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner, Iron Pillar said, “We have an existing relationship with Adil and Allana Group through their investment in FreshToHome. This is the logical next step for us to take our fruitful partnership forward to support many more of our portfolio companies. As we continue to build Iron Pillar, we look forward to collaborating with more large Indian and global business groups who can help our portfolio companies improve their operations and expand across the U.S., Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.”

Close

Related stories

Other funds who have either raised funds recently or are currently raising include India Quotient, Blume Ventures, Stellaris Venture Partners, Kae Capital

Iron Pillar’s portfolio includes software Uniphore, meat delivery startup FreshtoHome and Servify- which helps in customer experience for hardware devices. In 2020, the company also set up ‘Iron Pillar Network,’ a lineup of senior technology executives. It included executives from Amazon, Bertelsman, Careem, Cloudera, Discord, Google and others help its portfolio companies expand globally.
Payaswini Ranganath
Tags: #Iron Pillar #startups #VCs
first published: Jul 6, 2021 06:28 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.