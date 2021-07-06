VC firm Iron Pillar raises $10 million from Allana Group for second fund

Founded by Kushal Karwa, Amit Bhasin, Rishabh Karwa and Nitin Rana in 2016, GoMechanic promises doorstep pickup and drop.

Venture Capital fund Iron Pillar said on July 6 that it has raised $10 million from Allana Group for its second fund, continuing the slew of VC firms raising money led by a startup and technology boom

Iron Pillar is an investor in companies at their growth stage, investing between $7-15 million in Series B and C rounds.

The company was founded in 2016 by Anand Prasanna- former Morgan Creek director, Sameer Nath- former Citigroup India investment banking head, and former DFJ India head Mohanjit Jolly. The company had raised its debut fund of $90 in 2018 to invest in tech startups. Nath left last year to launch his own firm, TrueScale Capital

In May 2020 it also closed a $48 million add-on fund to back the best performing winners from its portfolio

Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner, Iron Pillar said, “We have an existing relationship with Adil and Allana Group through their investment in FreshToHome. This is the logical next step for us to take our fruitful partnership forward to support many more of our portfolio companies. As we continue to build Iron Pillar, we look forward to collaborating with more large Indian and global business groups who can help our portfolio companies improve their operations and expand across the U.S., Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.”

Other funds who have either raised funds recently or are currently raising include India Quotient, Blume Ventures, Stellaris Venture Partners, Kae Capital

Iron Pillar’s portfolio includes software Uniphore, meat delivery startup FreshtoHome and Servify- which helps in customer experience for hardware devices. In 2020, the company also set up ‘Iron Pillar Network,’ a lineup of senior technology executives. It included executives from Amazon, Bertelsman, Careem, Cloudera, Discord, Google and others help its portfolio companies expand globally.