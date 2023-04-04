 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V3 Ventures plans to invest 30 mn euros in Indian start-ups

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

V3 Ventures, Co-Founder and Investment Partner, Arjun Vaidya said that the VC will back good businesses and are very bullish about the opportunity India presents to the firm.

V3 Ventures, Co-Founder and Investment Partner, Arjun Vaidya said that the company plans to invest the rest of the fund in the US and Europe.

London-based V3 Ventures on Tuesday announced that it will invest around 30 per cent of its EUR 100 million fund in early-stage start-ups in India in the next 12-18 months.

"India's economy is still growing rapidly and we are one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. In this macros environment - India has a unique advantage.

"Given this, we expect consumer and technology businesses to thrive in the foreseeable future. This allows us to identify and back entrepreneurs who are building strong, purpose-driven, scalable brands," he said.