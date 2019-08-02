App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UrbanClap raises $75mn in latest round led by Tiger Global

Existing investors Steadview Capital and Vy Capital also participated in the round.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home services provider UrbanClap has raised $75 million in a round led by US-based hedge fund Tiger Global after the latter's mammoth exit from Flipkart last year. Existing investors Steadview Capital and Vy Capital also participated in the round.

This transaction was split into two parts - a primary round which resulted in a share subscription by these investors and a secondary share sale by some early institutional investors.

Founded in November 2014, UrbanClap offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair and painting.

It operates across 10 cities in India including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and in two international markets, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

At the back end, UrbanClap claims to have tied up with 20,000 service professionals. It provides these professionals with tools, training, uniforms, financing, insurance, bank accounts and products.

The company last announced an institutional fund raise of $50 million in a Series D funding round led by Steadview Capital and Vy Capital in November.

As early as last week, the company also received $216,000 from high net individuals such as former Flipkart CTO Mekin Maheshwari and Avaana Capital founder Anjali Bansal.

UrbanClap competes with Housejoy, among others, that last raised $27 million.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Business #Startup #Tiger Global #UrbanClap

