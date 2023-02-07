 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Up to 42% of new customers till date come at zero acquisition costs: Jupiter’s Jitendra Gupta

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The neobank founder says for businesses such as neobanks and lending platforms to succeed and grow, apart from traditional core business fundamentals, customer acquisition costs needs to be capped and strategised better

Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO, Jupiter

Neobank Jupiter’s founder and seasoned entrepreneur Jitendra Gupta on February 7 said that the neobanking platform has invested a lot in content marketing early on which helps it get 40-42 percent of its new customers at zero customer acquisition costs (CAC) till date; despite a challenging environment and low penetration of neobanks in India.

He added that for businesses such as neobanks and lending platforms to succeed and grow, apart from traditional core business fundamentals, CAC needs to be capped and strategised better.

In a conversation with Sameer Singh Jaini, founder and CEO, The Digital Fifth at the Bharat Fintech Summit 2023, Gupta said, “We invested in lot of content marketing very early on. Even one year before we launched we had channels of content being promoted widely. Our brand was known and by the time we launched we had 100,000 customers waiting to create bank accounts. That was possible only because of the content play.”

“Till date, 40-42 percent of our new customers come at zero CAC…that’s what keeps us going. If we had to incur costs on those sales, we would have been in a deeper problem.”