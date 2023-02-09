Unitus Ventures makes first close of Rs 75 crore in Rs 300-crore new fund

Unitus Ventures, an early-stage venture capital (VC) firm, on February 9 said it has made the first close of Rs 75 crore towards its first ‘opportunity fund’. With the new fund, Unitus plans to make follow-on investments in well-performing portfolio companies, at a time when growth and late-stage funding rounds have decreased amid a prolonged funding winter.

In a statement, the company said the amount raised will be used to back breakout companies from Unitus’ portfolio of 39 companies funded from its two early-stage funds - Unitus Ventures Fund I and Unitus Ventures Fund II.

Marquee investors such as the Mynavi Corporation of Japan, BVR Mohan Reddy of Cyient, and Nandkumar Seksaria of Govindram Seksaria Group among others have backed the first close of the fund.

Founded in September 2012 by Dave Richards, Will Poole, and Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, Unitus Ventures closed its first fund in 2013 at Rs 140 crore and invested in sectors including healthcare, education, technology, and e-commerce.

"Looking back at our journey, we are pleased to see how these businesses have grown and are now attracting substantial capital from marquee investors including Sequoia, BII (formerly CDC), Microsoft M12, and Google's CapitalG. Today, they are trailblazers in sustainable value creation, global expansion, and delivering steady returns, even during turbulent times," said Poole, who is also the managing partner of Unitus Ventures. The VC firm said it plans to double down on startups across jobtech, fintech, edtech, and artificial intelligence based on their performance so far. Unitus said it plans to invest the new fund, targeted to have a final close of Rs 300 crore, starting with five companies including BetterPlace, Cuemath, Awign, Masai, and Eduvanz.

Wall Street dips as Treasury yields rise after auction Also Read: ITC veteran Sanjiv Rangrass joins early-stage VC firm Unitus as venture partner Surya Mantha, who is also a managing partner at Unitus Ventures, said that despite the tough macroeconomic environment, most of Unitus' portfolio companies have grown sustainably because of their strong unit economics and focus on profitability. “Up to 20 percent of the Opportunity Fund’s capital will be available for promising deals outside of Unitus’ existing portfolio. This will enable us to explore opportunities in early-growth or growth-stage companies that are capitalizing on advances in Generative AI and Climate technologies,” added Mantha. Cyient’s Reddy, who is one of Unitus’s backers in the round, said he decided to invest in Unitus as outcome-oriented education and jobtech are at the core of its investment strategy. “I liked Unitus’ investment thesis. Educating our youth and preparing them for the rapidly evolving job market is probably the single biggest challenge and opportunity for India in the next decade,” said Cyient’s Reddy. “Mynavi’s mission is to help shape the future by engaging individual potential in all walks and at all stages of life. Education and jobs are core to this. As we entered the India market, Unitus was the natural partner, given their expertise, networks, and unparalleled portfolio of startups,” said Hidekazu Ito, the India Head of Mynavi, a $2 Billion Japanese conglomerate.

