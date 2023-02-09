English
    Unitus Ventures makes first close of Rs 75 crore in Rs 300-crore new fund

    Unitus said it plans to invest the new fund, targeted to have a final close of Rs 300 crore, starting with five companies including BetterPlace, Cuemath, Awign, Masai, and Eduvanz.

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 09, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST
    With the new fund, Unitus plans to make follow-on investments in well-performing portfolio companies. (Representative Image)

    Unitus Ventures, an early-stage venture capital (VC) firm, on February 9 said it has made the first close of Rs 75 crore towards its first ‘opportunity fund’. With the new fund, Unitus plans to make follow-on investments in well-performing portfolio companies, at a time when growth and late-stage funding rounds have decreased amid a prolonged funding winter.

    In a statement, the company said the amount raised will be used to back breakout companies from Unitus’ portfolio of 39 companies funded from its two early-stage funds -  Unitus Ventures Fund I and Unitus Ventures Fund II.

    Marquee investors such as the Mynavi Corporation of Japan, BVR Mohan Reddy of Cyient, and Nandkumar Seksaria of Govindram Seksaria Group among others have backed the first close of the fund.

    Founded in September 2012 by Dave Richards, Will Poole, and Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, Unitus Ventures closed its first fund in 2013 at Rs 140 crore and invested in sectors including healthcare, education, technology, and e-commerce.