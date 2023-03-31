 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unacademy founders, senior leadership to take pay cuts in FY24 in latest cost-cutting initiative

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Mar 31, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

The latest of the cost-cutting initiatives comes just a day after the SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn, currently India's second-most valued edtech startup, laid off close to 380 employees or about 12 percent of its staff to cut costs with an aim to acheive profitability, at least at the core level.

Unacademy's senior leadership team, including founders, will be taking pay cuts for FY24.

SoftBank-backed Unacademy's senior leadership team, including founders, will be taking pay cuts for FY24 (2023-24), in the latest cost-cutting initiative undertaken by the edtech unicorn, which is currently hit by a double whammy of slow growth and drying venture capital funding.

"The salary cut will depend on the current salary of the leader, their scope and performance," said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy in an internal note to all employees on Slack.

"The salary cuts can go up to 25 percent. These cuts are permanent and salaries will be revised in April 2024," Munjal added in the note. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the note.

Unacademy declined to comment on the matter.