UK's CDC Group invests $6 million in pi Ventures

The UK Government's development finance institution CDC Group Plc has invested $6 million in pi Ventures, an applied Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things-focused early stage venture fund.

The fund will be used to invest in startups with deep technological capabilities that have the potential to disrupt sectors and facilitate a lasting change in businesses and lives.

CDC Group Plc aims to increase capital flows to underdeveloped markets so countries can finance their way out of poverty. Their focus is to find talented teams and cohesively grow businesses in Africa and South Asia.

The sectors it focuses on to invest in include financial services, infrastructure, health, manufacturing, food and agriculture, among others.

"We are pleased to be supporting pi Ventures for its AI-focused fund. This allows our capital to support early-stage companies that are innovating through technology to provide affordable goods and services at scale in areas such as healthcare among others," said Alagappan Murugappan, Managing Director, Head of Intermediated Equity, South Asia, CDC Group Plc.

pi Ventures announced its second close in January at $25 million and the fund is expected to announce its final close shortly.

Key contributors to the fund include Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, Electronic Development Fund managed by Canbank Ventures, SIDBI, prominent family offices from the USA, Canada, Singapore and India, and leading entrepreneurs like Mohandas Pai, Binny Bansal, Deep Kalra, Sanjeev Bikchandani and Bhupen Shah, among others.

The fund is co-sponsored by In Color Capital of Canada.

"CDC's confidence fuels our vision to find, fund and support the best teams who are using Artificial Intelligence to solve real-world problems. We are very happy to have their support and backing," said Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures.

Pi Ventures has announced six investments in all and has invested in SigTuple, NIRAMAI, ten3T, and Zenatix, among others.