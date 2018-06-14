UK introduces ‘startup visas’ for entrepreneurs to attract top talent

The UK has announced plans to launch 'startup visas' for entrepreneurs who wish to setup base in the country. The move will make the visa process "faster and smoother" for graduates, and the country would be able to attract top talent from across the globe.

According to a report by Independent, the Home Office is taking major steps to make the country a dynamic, open, and globally-trading nation. The startup visa initiative follows the recent decision of doubling the number of visas available through the "Exceptional Talent" route.

The startup visa is expected to be launched in the spring of 2019. The new visa was announced by Home Secretary Sajid Javid during London Tech week, which is being held to promote the UK’s technology sector.

He said, “This [the startup visa] will help to ensure we continue to attract the best global talent and maintain the UK’s position as a world-leading destination for innovation and entrepreneurs.”

The programme includes 24-hour induction and multiple in-depth learning sessions with established entrepreneurs and investors.