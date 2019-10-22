Uber partners with DMRC to offer public transport on app

Ride-hailing company Uber has tied up with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to offer public transport and real-time information to commuters through its app.

Announcing the partnership on October 22, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said India was a core market for Uber and the company was here to stay.

The launch, which aims to plug the last-mile connectivity gap in the metro network, makes Delhi the second city in the Asia-Pacific region to allow commuters to plan their journey and transit through the Uber app.

The app now has a public transport feature just like Uber Go, Premier, Pool, etc. On selecting the public transport feature, a user will be able to see the fastest and cheapest routes and also real-time schedules of the metro and buses. It will also offer information on nearby metro stations and bus stops along with directions.

On Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that automobile sales were declining because millennials were using Ola and Uber, Khosrowshahi said that car ownership was a trap.

"In the developed world, where you have very high car ownership, it is a trap that it sometimes prevents innovation. India doesn't need to be trapped by this establishment," the 50-year-old Uber CEO said. "We want to be the operating system for your everyday life."

To begin with, DMRC will provide dedicated space for Uber kiosks and parking across 210 metro stations.

The partnership, however, will not be exclusive to Uber. According to managing director Mangu Singh, DMRC was open to more such tie-ups.

The DMRC network has nine metro lines that criss-cross 377km in Delhi and neighbouring states. Around six million people use the network daily and the Uber app is a new initiative towards integrating public transport with mobility operators.