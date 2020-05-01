Uber, Ola can ply in green and orange zones, conditions apply

Taxis and cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola will be allowed to move in green and orange zones from May 4 but with only two passengers and a driver, the government said, as it extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks.

The decision will bring some relief to taxi drivers who have been facing financial distress because of the lockdown, which was to end on May 3.

“In orange zones, in addition to activities permitted in the red zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 2 passengers only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers," a home ministry statement said on May 1.

Earlier this week, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) has sought from the government an extension in interest-free EMI moratorium till December 2020.

IFAT cited difficulties drivers would face in rebuilding their lives as the extended nationwide lockdown had destabilised their livelihoods.

Uber and Ola didn't immediately respond to queries.

Green zones are areas that are infection-free and red zones are those which have active cases or are seeing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. An orange zone, according to the ministry notification, is an area which is “neither defined as red nor as green zones”.