you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber makes face masks must for drivers, riders; commits $50m for safety supplies

Both, the driver and the rider, can be barred from the platform for violating the mask rule.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based ride-hailing company Uber has committed an investment of $50 million to provide safety supplies such as sanitisers, masks and shower caps to its drivers globally and making it mandatory for riders and drivers to wear face masks.

In a webinar organised after the company resumed services in India, Sachin Kansal, Global Senior Director of Product Management, said this was an "ongoing commitment" for Uber.

He, however, didn't say how much money would be set aside for its India market.

Uber also now requires drivers to confirm before they go online if they are wearing a face mask, which is believed to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, especially from an asymptomatic person. A similar checklist has been built for riders.

Before drivers accept trips, they will be asked to take a selfie with a mask on. Uber’s new technology will verify if the driver is wearing a mask.

The company also plans to remove both the driver and passenger from the platform in case they do not comply.

Uber, which resumed operations on May 4, is available in 21 green and orange zones. These are areas that are either free or have fewer coronavirus cases.

The ride-hailing aggregator operates in more than 50 cities in India.
Its services remain suspended in red zones, which are neighbourhoods that have active cases or are seeing a rise in the number of infections.

First Published on May 18, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #lockdown #masks #Uber

