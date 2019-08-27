Uber India launches customer support helpline

Giving in to the incessant demands of its riders, cab hailing service provider Uber on August 27 finally launched a round-the-clock safety helpline in India.

This will allow riders to make direct calls to Uber's safety team during their trips.

The company did a pilot for this service in March in Chandigarh.

This will be in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit, which allows riders to connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency.

Till now, Uber just allowed its customers to send messages through its app. This used to be received by the customer response team, who mostly dealt with the issues over emails.

The new safety line will provide riders with the option to get in touch with Uber's safety team should they have an urgent, non-emergency issue during a trip such as reporting a co-passenger's misbehaviour, a dispute with a driver or a break-down during a trip.

The newly set up response team is currently based in Hyderabad.

"It is very important that we make our riders not just be safe but also feel safe. They must feel comfortable in taking an Uber ride and know that in case of any discomfort they have the ability to contact somebody at Uber," Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia, told Moneycontrol.

The safety helpline is the latest in a series of initiatives Uber has launched recently for riders and drivers in India.

However, unlike cash payments which was an India first initiative by Uber, customer safety helpline is being launched in multiple markets besides India.

