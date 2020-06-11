App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber India chief Pradeep Parameswaran to lead Asia-Pacific operations

Parameswaran will now oversee operations in nine countries, including India, South Korea, Japan and Australia .

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing firm Uber has said its India and South Asia president Pradeep Parameswaran will now be the regional general manager for the Asia-Pacific region.

Parameswaran took over Uber's India and South Asia operations two years ago replacing Amit Jain, who was elevated as the head of the Asia-Pacific region.

"After capably leading our India and South Asia business since 2018, I know that he will continue to inspire Uber’s next phase of growth across this key region," said Andrew Macdonald, Uber’s Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations.

Close

Parameswaran, who joined Uber in January 2017, led central operations for India and South Asia before taking over as the head of the rides business in India and South Asia a year later.

In his new position, Parameswaran will oversee Uber’s rides business in nine countries--India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

“In India, we will continue to leverage the power of our platform to provide safe and affordable mobility options. We will also expand our auto and moto categories across many more Indian cities to create additional employment opportunities and reignite economic growth," Parameswaran said.

The move comes within days of the company's laying off 600 employees in India as the coronavirus and the lockdown take a toll on business.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown #Pradeep Parameswaran #Uber

